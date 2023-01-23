CRYMYCH RFC extended their lead at the top of Division One West to six points with a hard-fought 15-20 win over title rivals Aberystwyth at Plascrug.

A first half try from winger Owain Evans, with Adam Phillips adding a penalty and a conversion put the Preseli men into a 10-0 lead at the half-time interval.

Second half tries from hooker Carwyn Rees and a fine individual try from winger Evans, for his second of the day, proved enough to see off the determined hosts.

Aber hit back with a brace of tries from winger Ian Ellis and one from flanker Paul Stubbs, but there was no way back as they slipped to a third league defeat.

With Newcastle Emlyn's match against Llangennech being cancelled, unbeaten Crymych are now six points clear at the top of the table with eight wins and a draw.

In the only other Division One West match played at the weekend, Pembroke put up a spirited performance before going down 7-36 at home against Yr Hendy.

Returning No 8 Sam Smith grabbed the opening try, converted by scrum half Jared Sharrat, but the visitors raced away to lead 21-7 at half time and never looked back.

Flanker Iestyn Evans, winger Liam Evans and centre Miles Harries scored first half tries, all converted by Tyler Payne, and in the second half there were further scores by winger Steff Howells, centre Josh Baccup, with Payne converting one and adding a penalty.

In Division Two West, Fishguard & Goodwick let a 21-8 interval lead slip as they eventually went down 21-20 in their home match against Carmarthen Athletic.

Skipper Chris Shousha opened the scoring with a try, and further tries followed from flanker Cai Llewellyn and No 10 Jake Jenkins, all converted by James Griffiths.

Carmarthen Athletic hit back strongly in the second half with tries by full back Deian Morgan, with a brace, and centre Tomos Morgan to earn a bonus point, after flanker Robbie Thomas had grabbed five points before the break. Sean Leonard slotted two conversions and two penalties.

Milford Haven notched a thrilling 20-18 win over Tenby United, with outside half James Williams slotting five second half penalties, including the match-winning kick on 78 minutes.

Jimmy Buirds scored their only try, but Tenby remained in the hunt with tries from Max Brindley and Luke Hartland, with Brindley converting one, along with two penalties from Harry Rossiter.

In Division Three West, Neyland lifted The Sutton Cup with a 25-5 win over Llangwm, with Ben Williams and Ollie Rothero both scoring twice, along with a try from George Williams. Ieuan Power went over for the visitors.

Two tries from centre Gethin Jenkins earned Aberaeron a narrow 8-10 win away at St Davids, who scored through a try by scrum half Dylan Walsh and an Adam Phillips penalty.

Results: 21 January:

Division One West: Aberystwyth 15 Crymych 20; Pembroke 73 Yr Hendy 6. Division Two West: Fishguard 21 Carmarthen Athletic 30; Milford Haven 20 Tenby United 18. Division Three West: Neyland 25 Llangwm 5; St Davids 8 Aberaeron 10.

Fixtures: 28 January:

Division One West: Crymych v Gorseinon; Llanelli Wanderers v Gowerton; Newcastle Emlyn v Aberystwyth; Penclawdd v Felinfoel; Whitland v Pembroke.

Division Two West: Burry Port v Pontarddulais; Carmarthen Athletic v Loughor; Nantgaredig v Tycroes; Pontyberem v Milford Haven; Tenby United v Fishguard.

Division Three West: Cardigan v St Davids; Llangwm v Pembroke Dock Quins; Llanybydder v Tregaron; Neyland v Aberaeron.