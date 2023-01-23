A Haverfordwest motorist who, according to a roadside breath test, was almost four times over the drink-drive limit subsequently failed to provide sufficient further tests for analysis.

Martin Ash of Slade Lane, Haverfordwest was stopped by police on December 10 after officers noticed his rear brake light wasn’t working.

As officers spoke to him, they noticed his speech was slurred, his eyes were glazed and he smelt of alcohol. A roadside breath test was carried out which gave a reading of 136 mcg. The legal limit is 35.

Ash, 32, was taken to Haverfordwest police station, where he provided one specimen of breath which gave a reading of 117mcg.

“But he failed to provide a second, despite being given numerous opportunities,” Crown Prosecutor Kelly Rivers told Haverfordwest magistrates.

“And there was no reason for him failing to do so.”

This week Ash pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

However his solicitor, Mike Kelleher, claimed his client’s failure to provide a second specimen was a result of his anxiety and subsequent panic attack.

“This wasn’t deliberate, but a failing,” he said. “Why provide one specimen and fail to provide a second?”

After listening to the mitigation, district judge Mark Leighton sentenced Ash to eight weeks in custody suspended for 12 months. He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and must pay a £154 court surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified from driving for a total of 30 months.

“This is an extremely serious office,” commented district judge Mark Leighton.

“The starting point for failing to provide a breath specimen is 12 weeks in prison but because of the guilty plea, it’s suspended.”

