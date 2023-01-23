As we enter the Chinese Year of the Rabbit a local animal sanctuary which takes in unwanted bunnies is appealing for help to secure its future.

Nibbles is west Wales’ only specialist rabbit and rodent rescue centre.

The centre, between Eglwyswrw and Rhoshill, provides unwanted, neglected and abandoned rabbits and rodents with vitally needed rescue support.

It takes all kinds of rabbits and rodents including guinea pigs, degus, chinchillas and mice and provides a sanctuary for animals unlikely to find a home due to illness or behavioural problems.

Founder and centre manager Siobhan Learmouth said that the centre is really struggling this year and very concerned for its future.

“Last year saw a drop of £16,000 in funding and we ran at a £2,000 loss,” she said.

In the whole year only three rabbits resident at the centre were adopted and it ran at full capacity all year.

The pandemic pet boom saw bunny sales soar. However, a survey last year showed nearly half of these first-time owners now regretted their choice.

Nibbles was overrun with rabbits and rodents that need rehoming. To add to that it lost its apprentice due to changes to the Workplace Apprentice scheme that made it untenable for the centre to continue.

Siobhan said that many of the centres bunnies have been there for mor than 12 months with some rabbits resident for more than two years while new homes are desperately searched for.

Because of funding problems she is having to refuse other potential residents.

“We currently have empty rabbit housing, and I'm turning rabbits away on a daily basis due to a lack of funding,” she said.

She added that rabbits and rodents did not generate the same public interest as other pets, often leaving them at the bottom of the pile regarding adoption.

“Rabbits and rodents simply don't engender the same level of passion as dogs and cats, and there is a huge apathy towards their plight,” said Siobhan.

You can help Nibbles in this Year of the Rabbit sponsoring a rabbit or a hutch, volunteering at the centre, by making a monthly pledge or by buying some much needed supplies from its Amazon wish list or other specialist rabbit suppliers.

If you are thinking about having a rabbit or rodent as a pet, you could also adopt one from Nibbles which provides lots of help and advice. All rabbits are neutered and vaccinated.