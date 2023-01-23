THERE is a chance to watch a live broadcast of a top opera from a cinema seat in Pembrokeshire.

The Royal Opera House is live broadcasting their performance of The Barber of Seville in February to more than 900 cinemas in 20 countries.

Milford Haven’s The Torch Theatre is one of those locations where you will be able to watch The Royal Opera House’s performance of Gioachino Rossini’s comic opera The Barber of Seville.

MORE NEWS:

The opera has been performed all over the world for more than 200 years and follows scheming lovers and a very busy barber.

There is a world-class, international cast in The Royal Opera House’s performance including Aigul Akhmetshina as Rosina, Andrzej Filończyk as Figaro, Lawrence Brownlee as Count Almaviva, Bryn Terfel as Don Basilio, Fabio Capitanucci as Bartolo, Ailish Tynan as Berta and Josef Jeongmeen Ahn as Fiorello.

The production is directed by Moshe Leiser and Patrice Caurier and conducted by Rafael Payare.

You can see The Barber of Seville at Torch Theatre, Milford Haven, with the encore performance on Sunday, February 19 at 2pm. It will last approximately three hours and tickets can be bought at https://torchtheatre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873636083/events/129434819/seats?zone=Main%20Auditorium or by calling 01646 695267.