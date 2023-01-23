A Tardis has appeared on the Pembrokeshire coast path as filming takes place in the county for the cult BBC series Dr Who.

The much-loved BBC Wales show, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, is currently being filmed near Proud Giltar between Penally and Lydstep.

The filming is for the new series of Dr Who which is set to air at Christmas 2023, and will feature the fifteenth doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, who was critically acclaimed for his role in Sex Education.

Great activity on the coast path this morning. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

This morning, Monday January 23, cast, crew, vehicles and – of course – the Tardis, set up in a field close to the coast path.

It has not been confirmed which cast members are filming in Pembrokeshire.

The production team members are wrapped up warmly against the weather. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Before setting up in Pembrokeshire, the crew were in Bristol, with the city's Clifton district featuring in the role of the Notting Hill district of London.

Cast and crew set up on and around the coast path this morning., (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Millie Gibson plays Doctor Who’s new companion, Ruby Sunday, while new cast members include Anita Dobson best known for her role as alcoholic landlady Angie Watta of the Queen Vic in Eastenders many moons ago.

Can Dr Who fans identify this character? (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The BBC has announced that Dobson, who was spotted filming in Bristol, at the end of last week, will make a guest appearance in the next season but has not revealed any details of her character.

Also spotted in Bristol was Michelle Greenidge. On Friday the BBC confirmed that the It’s A Sin and After Life actor was also a part of the new cast.

The film crew has created a temporary vehicle park in a field off the Penally to Lydstep road. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Jemma Redgrave returns as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, and UNIT, the long-running organisation set on defending the Earth, also features in the next series.

Aneurin Barnard also joins the series as the mysterious Roger ap Gwilliam.

Tenby has previously been flagged up in Dr Who, as according to tardis.fandom.com, the resort featured in the 2005 revival series.

It was the place that the Doctor’s companion Rose Tyler, played by Billie Piper, and her mother Jackie, played by Camille Coduri, went on holiday to every year prior to Rose meeting the Doctor and was one of the only places Rose could travel to.

A temporary floor has been laid in the field for ease of vehicle access. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The BBC has confirmed that Doctor Who will return in November 2023 with three special episodes to coincide with the 60th anniversary, with David Tennant as the fourteenth Doctor.

*Have you spotted any Dr Who stars filming in Pembrokeshire? Send your pictures to Ruth Davies at rda@westerntelegraph.co.uk