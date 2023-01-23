Goodwick United climbed one point clear at the top of the Manderwood Pembrokeshire League division one with a solid 3-1 win over St Ishmaels at Phoenix Park.

Jonny Horgan opened the scoring after just nine minutes, but the visitors equalised through Joel Morgan after the interval, before Dan James restored his side’s lead.

Rhys Jones made it 3-1 with 25 minutes to go, and there was no way back for Tish, whose 10th league defeat leaves them second from bottom in the league table.

Second-placed Merlins Bridge saw their game against Clarbeston Road postponed, whilst Hakin United occupy third spot after their battling 3-2 win away against Carew.

Carew had opened the scoring after a quarter of an hour through Archie Smith, but the Vikings turned the tables with two quick-fire goals from Nicky Woodrow.

Woodrow then set-up Shane Walsh to make it 3-1, and although captain Sonny Phillips pulled one back, Haking held firm for their seventh win from eight league games.

Monkton Swifts are fourth in the table after goals from Dylan Davies, Jamie Wilkes, Blake James and Jake Seaton secured a solid 4-0 home win over St Clears.

Steve Thomas and Richard Tebbutt both scored twice as Kilgetty won 6-3 at Neyland, with Richard Cope and Owain Coombs also scoring. Fletcher Picton scored twice and Mike Chandler once for the home side.

Pennar Robins and Fishguard Sports shared the spoils in a battling 1-1 draw at Bush Camp, with Luke Thomas scoring early on for the home side, before Liam Williams equalised in the 56th minute.

Results: 21 January:Manderwood Pembrokeshire League.

Division One: Carew 2 Hakin United 3; Goodwick United 3 St Ishmaels 1; Monkton Swifts 4 St Clears 0; Neyland 3 Kilgetty 6; Pennar Robins 1 Fishguard Sports 1.

Division Two: Broad Haven 5 Pennar Robins II 4; Hakin United II 4 Carew II 3; Merlins Bridge II 0 Milford United 7; Solva 0 Herbrandston 13; Tenby 4 Monkton Swifts II 4.

Division Three: Haverfordwest CC 7 Pendine 0; Lawrenny 9 Milford Athletic 0; Letterston 2 Camrose 1; Pembroke Boro 2 Goodwick United II 3; St Florence 1 Clarbeston Road II 2.

Division Four: Camrose II 4 Carew III 1; Kilgetty II 2 Neyland II 4; Milford United II 3 Haverfordwest CC II 0; Prendergast Villa 5 Angle 0; St Ishmaels II 5 Newport Tigers 1.