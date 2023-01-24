Thousands of wishes, dreams and prayers penned by visitors to a Pembrokeshire tourist attraction have fuelled a spectacular night-time beach scene.

People exploring the fort atop St Catherine’s Island off Tenby are encouraged to write down their hopes and aspirations on little pieces of paper in return for a donation to charity.

The papers are then put in the holes in air bricks in the building before being gathered up to be burnt to symbolically send the messages on their way.

This year saw the wishes put aboard a specially-constructed Viking ship on Castle Beach for a public blaze which was watched by around 40 people.

“It was really exciting,” said Andi Jones, who runs St Catherine’s Island on behalf of the family trust which owns it.

“I built the Viking ship out of cardboard and wood, with a rudder and oars. It was about five feet long and burnt quite gradually, starting in the middle.

“There was a lovely family atmosphere on the beach as everyone enjoyed the flames leaping and it was all photographed by David Bolton, whose pictures featured in our video."

The Wales Air Ambulance charity has now received £1,000 as a result of donations from those making the wishes.

Previous years have seen the Pembrokeshire Hogspital And the RNli benefit from donations, while this comingyueae the chosen good cause is the Sandy Bear children’s bereavement charity.

The island will be re-opening to the public at Easter, with admission free to anyone with a Ukranian passport.