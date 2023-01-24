A PROJECT connecting people to nature across west Wales has received funding from Natural Resources Wales.

Tir Coed – which connects people with land and woods and provides outdoor training, learning and wellbeing programmes - has received funding from Natural Resources Wales’ Resilient Community Award 2022-24, receiving a grant for each year.

£123,094 was given to the AnTir Carmarthenshire & Pembrokeshire Project and £93,630 to the AnTir Ceredigion & Powys Project.

This will enable the learning and wellbeing charity to improve woodlands, community gardens and publicly accessible spaces for nature and local communities.

The charity works with more than 1,000 people, helping to improve their confidence and skills and awarding accredited units.

AnTir expands Tir Coed’s woodland-based provision with nature-friendly food growing, regenerative practices including hedge, meadow or orchard restoration and broader heritage skills.

Cath Seymour, operations director, said: “This is fantastic news – and a real lifeline for Tir Coed! It means that we can keep on supporting disadvantaged people, training those who wish to progress into outdoor jobs or volunteering, and improving community spaces for the benefit of all.

“It means that we can contribute our small part to help local communities become more resilient – in the face of climate change, the nature crisis, physical and mental health challenges and now the cost-of-living crisis too!”

NRW’s senior officer (funding) people and places team, Mid Wales, Sarah Coakham, said: “We are delighted to be working with Tir Coed on this project, connecting people with their environment whilst increasing skills, improving health, wellbeing and the environment.

“The Resilient Communities Grant will provide communities with the opportunities to restore and enhance nature in their local areas, particularly in Wales’ most disadvantaged communities and those with little access to nature, helping us all respond to the challenges of the climate emergency and reverse the decline in biodiversity.”