A bus driver who drove an ailing passenger to A&E at Withybush Hospital, after being told an ambulance was going to take an hour and a half, has been hailed a hero.

Shawn Musgrove was driving the 365 First Cymru bus from Manorbier to Milford Haven on Tuesday, January 11, when a 75-year-old passenger became ill.

Darrell Todd came to the front and asked Shawn to stop.

"He said 'I feel like I am going to die', and I could see straight away he was in a bad way," said Shawn, 28, from Haverfordwest.

"He was shaky, pale and confused. I pulled over - another customer stepped in and sat by him until I could safely stop.”

Darrell thanks bus driver Shawn for his kindness and life-saving actions. (Image: Western Telegraph)

Shawn called 999 and was told it would be more than an hour’s wait for an ambulance. He then called his supervisor Les Tobin who agreed that Shawn could could take Darrell up to A&E on the bus.

“I collapsed on the bus,” said Darrell. “I was sweating and had a high temperature. I was all over the place. I was not well and have had problems with my tick tock in the past.”

The other passengers were able to get onto the 302 bus for their onward journey. Shawn then drove Darrell up to the hospital where his supervisor, Les Tobin, was already waiting to take him in.

Darrell, an Australian native who now lives in Manorbier, was full of praise for both Shawn and the mystery passengers who also came to his aid.

“There were two young passengers in their 20s, a couple of young bucks with earrings in their noses, were very very good looking after a doddery old man like me.

Darell was full of praise for Les (pictured) and Shawn's kindness. (Image: Western Telegraph)

“They never left my side. I don’t know who they were, but they deserve a thank you.”

When Darrell returned to work at the offices of conservation charity Sea Shepherds last Friday, he was greeted with a get-well card from the hero bus driver.

Darrell was overwhelmed by Shawn’s response both during and after the incident and by the care he received from two young passengers.

“The waiting times are terrible for ambulances and the bottom line is that this bus driver took it on himself to get me to hospital. It’s remarkable.

“When I went back to work, I walked into the office there was a card saying ‘get well soon from your emergency bus driver Shawn’. It’s a nice story, this bus driver having a heart. These two went far beyond.

“I’ve never heard of someone being taken to A&E in a bus before. That must be a First for First Cymru.”

Shawn said that he loved his job and that passenger safety was paramount.

"I'm just so glad Darrell was okay and that he was on the bus when he fell ill so we could help,” he said.

Shawn’s supervisor, Les, was also full of praise for the driver, who only joined First Cymru last summer.

"Shawn has only been driving buses for a year but he quietly, quickly and confidently took steps to care for this passenger and everyone else on board.

“It was only when Darrell sought him out afterwards did he realise the huge impact he'd had on this man's life."

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.