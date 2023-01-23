310 businesses in Pembrokeshire are facing a huge £1.4 million energy bill increase once Government support is slashed in April, according to new analysis.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats analysis says that the average bill increase per business is likely to be £4,508.

According to official statistics, in Pembrokeshire there are 310 pubs, restaurants and cafes at risk, facing a rise in energy bills by thousands of pounds.

The Government initially capped the cost of business energy, but from April they are replacing that scheme and will instead just pay a small proportion of businesses' increased costs.

This means many pubs, cafes and restaurants will see a 90 per cent cut in help from the government, the Welsh Liberal Democrats say.

The Liberal Democrats are calling for the government to think again, saying businesses across the country are worried about the cliff edge they’re facing this year and Ministers need to listen to businesses about the risks they are facing before they withdraw support.

Liberal Democrat Senedd Member for Mid & West Wales Jane Dodds said:

“Countless businesses in Pembrokeshire are facing a cliff edge this year. Our pubs, restaurants and cafes have endured so much already, people will be devastated to see any more harm to our local high streets.

“The UK Government needs to give businesses around here the support they need to endure this energy bill catastrophe.

“Conservative Ministers in Westminster and Pembrokeshire’s local Conservative MPs must not wait a moment more.

“The Welsh Liberal Democrats are calling for them to intervene and think again about this change - if they don’t we could see thousands of businesses, including pubs, restaurants and cafes going bust. This could rip the heart out of our communities.”