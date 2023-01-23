There aren’t many chefs brave enough to recreate an identical menu to one that’s been created by no lesser culinary stalwarts than the Hairy Bikers.

But Stackpole Inn is rising to the challenge with all the gusto one would expect from head chef Matt Waldron and his team of mighty chefs.

Next month Matt, along with the five chefs who work alongside him, will be recreating the menu that was executed by the Hairy Bikers’ on their BBC2 programme ‘Go Local’ which was shown last week.

The menu includes braised leg of goat, goat loin stuffed with bulgur wheat and mini goat faggots as well as Matt’s signatory dishes including Pembrokeshire crab tart and lobster ravioli and his exquisite elderflower panna cotta.

Si and Dave descended on Stackpole Inn for filming during the long, hot summer of ’21 and they proved an instant hit with Stackpole Inn’s owners Gary and Becky Evans and their staff.

“They really are the nicest people you could ever wish to meet,” says Becky.

“They have no pretence whatsoever and come across just as they do on tv.

"One day we had to go to the property where they were staying to do some filming and we didn’t finish until around 9.30.

"But instead of trying to get us out through the door as quickly as they could, they told us there were some beers in the fridge and would we like to join them.”

Becky and Gary took the Stackpole Inn over in 2007 despite having no experience whatsoever in the hospitality industry. Becky is a former primary school music teacher while Gary worked in manufacturing at Cambrian windows.

But their committment to detail has ensured that the pub has gained recognition for its impeccable standards across the board.

“We’ve done our very best, but it means so much to us that we’re able to work alongside our staff every day to make them as happy as they can possibly be,” continued Becky.

“The success of Stackpole Inn has nothing to do with me and Gary, but with the whole team who are working alongside us.”

The Hairy Bikers’ menu will be available to discerning diners on February 24, and again on March 3, however both nights are already sold out.

The Go Local series is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.