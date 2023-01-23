To help customers during the cost of living crisis, Morrisons is reducing the price of 1000 products this January.

All price cuts are locked in for a minimum of eight weeks as the supermarket hopes to help customers through January and beyond.

Offering customers an average saving of 20 per cent, the latest move sees prices reduced and locked on fresh produce, cupboard essentials and family meals to help customers purchase quality products at a lower price.

Household brands such as Warburtons, Patak’s and Dettol are included alongside Morrisons' own brand products.

Morrisons price cut

The products that have been lowered and locked include items such as sirloin steaks, fruit and vegetables including potatoes, pears and aubergines, sandwich fillers like ham and chicken as well as sweet treats. Household essentials such as kitchen rolls, shampoo and washing detergents are also included.

Morrisons announces price cut (Image: Morrisons)

Earlier this month, Morrisons cut the price of 130 of its lowest-priced Savers products including fresh items, freezer favourites and household essentials.

The January investment follows additional price initiatives at the end of 2022 including reductions to the price of popular café meals, cuts to the prices of key festive products and the introduction of My Morrisons Exclusives for My Morrisons members.

David Potts, Chief Executive, said: “Today’s cuts demonstrate our continued commitment to doing all we can to help when it comes to the cost of grocery shopping. In addition to the cuts we made to the Savers range at the start of the month and then our fuel promotion, we’re now cutting the price on even more popular products to help make a positive difference to the pockets of our customers.”

Your Money Matters

Your Money Matters is a campaign launched by us and our sister titles across Newsquest to help you overcome the surge in the cost of living.

This year has seen a whole host of household price increases - from the energy price cap rise to surging inflation and food prices - costing your family hundreds or even thousands of pounds extra per year. We're making it our mission to look out for your cash, offering money-saving deals, competitions, giveaways and insightful stories from your community on the impact this cost of living crisis is having on our readers.

The worldwide energy crisis exacerbated by the Ukraine invasion, the financial impact of the Covid pandemic, record inflation figures and a surge in the cost of goods, fuel and travel means we will all feel the pinch.

Through our newspaper, we want to do what we can to help make your cash go further because we know your money matters.