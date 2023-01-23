Milford Haven is this week running a lap of honour after Saturday’s Family Fun Day proved an all-out success with Milford Haven School teaming up with Sport Pembrokeshire to host a major multi-sports event.

Rough and tumble, zorbing, hockey, basketball and swimming were just a few of the free activities that people of all ages were invited to explore at Milford Haven Leisure Centre last Saturday.

This was just one of the activities explored by kids on Saturday (Image: Western Telegraph)

Free fresh fruit and cereal bars were available on arrival as well as an opportunity to enjoy free soup and roll or a hot dog in the Leisure Centre Cafe.

“It’s amazing that the school has been able to organise something like this for the community, because everyone was invited, not just pupils from the school," commented one delighted parent.

"It’s great to see people coming together to enjoy something as fantastic as this."

The event attracted people of all ages (Image: Western Telegraph)

Another member of the community said: “My son has been asking about joining a football team for some time and on Saturday, Sport Pembrokeshire were there to give us all the information we needed about the camps that are on offer. We’ll definitely be signing my son up, so well done everyone involved.”

Thanks to funding from the Comic Relief Community in Wales grant, Milford Haven School has been delivering a wide variety of community events since October 2022.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer so many opportunities to our community thanks to this grant funding,” said Jodie Crolla, who is the Communications and Grants Officer at Milford Haven School.

“The aim of Saturday's event was to encourage physical activity to improve wellbeing and also to give our community the opportunity to try something new.

"We adapted the event to include free breakfast and lunch to help those who are struggling with the cost of living crisis and we’re delighted to say that the day was a huge success. As a result, we're very keen to host something like this again.”

If you attended the event and are interested in continuing with one or more of the activities please contact Sport Pembrokeshire on http://jennifer.losada@pembrokeshire.gov.uk