Any children who missed out on the nasal spray flu vaccinations are being invited to drop in to the new clinics that are being set up in Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion.

The clinics are for children aged between two and 16 years old, and will take place in Pembroke Dock, Cwm Coum which is near Newcastle Emlyn and Aberystwyth.

Dr Joanne McCarthy, Deputy Director of Public Health for Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “Anyone can get flu, but children have the highest rate of infection, and it can sometimes be serious for them.

“Catching flu can increase the chance of becoming severely unwell with secondary infections and complications which can include bronchitis, pneumonia and ear infections. There is also evidence to suggest that the nasal flu vaccine may help reduce the rate of Strep A infections in children.

“Vaccination makes it far less likely your child will be severely ill or will need hospitalisation should they catch flu this winter and we hope these drop-in sessions will help parents to access the vaccine for their child.”

If your child needs their nasal spray flu vaccination, please drop into:

Pembroke Dock Health Centre, (in the Asda car park,SA72 6DW) between 10.00am and 2.00pm on Sunday 29 January 2023;

• Aberystwyth (Thomas Parry Library, Llanbadarn Campus, SY23 3AS)between 10.00am and 2.00pm Saturday 4 February

• Cwm Cou (Ysgol Trewen, SA38 9PE) between 10.00am and 4.00pm on Saturday 11 February2023.

As long as your child doesn’t have a high temperature, they can receive their flu vaccination, even if they have a cold or other minor illness.

After vaccination, some children may get a temperature, feel tired, have a headache, have aching muscles or have a reduced appetite for a day or two. The nasal spray may cause a runny or blocked nose, but this usually lasts only a couple of days. Other reactions are less common.

More information about the flu vaccine for children can be found on the Public Health Wales website.