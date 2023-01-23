The latest stage of Haverfordwest’s new £8m-plus public transport project has been called back to the council’s Cabinet following a committee vote today, 23 January.

Earlier this month, all 11 members of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Conservative group signed their names to a ‘call-in’ on the Cabinet’s decision on the Stage 2 Construction of Haverfordwest Public Transport Interchange.

At today’s meeting of the council’s Service Overview and Scrutiny Committee, a proposal by Councillor Di Clements “that the interchange returns to Cabinet and the necessary external work continues before further funding continues” was supported.

Concerns were earlier raised by Cllr Clements at the costs incurred by the project to date and the timescale of the project.

The call, seconded by Cllr Huw Murphy, passed by nine votes for, and four against, meaning it will return to Cabinet to reconsider the matter.

More to follow…