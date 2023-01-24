A Pembroke man has been handed a seven day prison sentence after stealing a pair of Levi trainers from Haverfordwest’s TK Maxx store before throwing them over the hedge.

Admitting the charge before Haverfordwest magistrates today (Tuesday) was Asa Wandelt, 35, of Gwilliam Court, Pembroke.

Magistrates heard that on November 2, Wandelt was seen removing the trainers, which had a price tag of £29.99, from the store.

Police were summoned and officers saw the defendant walking near to the roundabout that leads to the Withybush shopping centre.

When he saw the officers, Wandelt promptly threw the trainers over the hedge.

A subsequent search revealed he was in possession of one gram of cannabis which had a street value of £10. He pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of the illegal drug.

Wandelt appeared before magistrates via a video link from HM Swansea Prison where he is currently serving a prison sentence for an unrelated matter.

He was legally represented in court by Mr Tom Lloyd.

“This offence was committed out of desperation,” he said. “He had no money and he stole the shoes to wear himself.”

He was sentenced to serve an additional seven days in custody which will run consecutively to his existing sentence. He must also pay £29.99 compensation to TK Maxx.

Magistrates imposed no costs nor a victim surcharge on the defendant.