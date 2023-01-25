BUDDING young singers in school years five and six have the opportunity to audition to be part of the Only Kids Aloud Chorus for 2023.

The project works with between 60-80 talented children from across Wales each year and thanks to a donation from The Hodge Foundation, will be running again this year.

Only Kids Aloud has sung at a number of events including BBC Proms in the Park, alongside Bryn Terfel in Cape Town, with Valery Gergiev in St Petersburg and in the CBeebies’ pantomime.

Last year, they also opened the Christmas festival at Disneyland Paris.

The 2023 programme will include monthly regional rehearsals, events and performances and residential courses.

There is also the option for financial assistant to ensure that anyone who wishes to join can apply.

Any children in years five and six who wish to apply must complete an online application form by February 5.

Following this, they will be invited to a live audition and workshop which will be held at:

Carmarthen on February 9, Aberystwyth on February 10, Caernarfon on the morning of February 11, Mold on the afternoon of February 11 and Cardiff on February 12.

MORE NEWS:

One of the parents of a child involved in the 2022 Only Kids Aloud Chorus said: “I want to take a minute to say a massive thank you for the opportunities you have provided to my daughter and their peers.

"My daughter has loved every minute of this journey and grown massively in musical confidence as a result of their place within the choir.

“In rehearsals they have always felt they have a place and have loved being surrounded by acceptance and a safe space to be themselves. It is brilliant to see young people being actively encouraged to be their best selves.”

Carys Wynne-Morgan, chief executive of The Aloud Charity, said: “Only Kids Aloud is a key part of our development journey supporting young people to sing across Wales.

"With thanks to the Hodge Foundation, we are set to recruit a new chorus for 2023, which will support young people in years five and six to sing together in both regional rehearsals and national residentials before joining together in a gala concert at the end of the year.

“It is a one-of-a-king opportunity for young people in Wales, and one we hope sets them up for a lifelong enthusiasm for choral singing, which we can support with other Aloud programmes during their teenage years.”

To find out more and apply, visit https://www.aloud.cymru/what-we-do/only-kids-aloud/only-kids-aloud-chorus/