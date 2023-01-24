A man accused of launching a vicious and unprovoked attack on a vulnerable pensioner following a night out in Haverfordwest has been remanded in custody by magistrates.

Darren Connolly, 37, is accused of biting the man, who is in his seventies, to the face during the alleged attack at an undisclosed property in Haverfordwest.

“The defendant was homeless at the time but he befriended the victim who is extremely vulnerable, so that he could use his money and to gain accommodation,” Crown Prosecutor Anne Griffiths told Haverfordwest magistrates.

However Connolly’s solicitor, Mr David James, said his client was acting in self-defence at the time of the offence.

“He was attacked, for reasons that are not clear, and defended himself,” he said.

Connolly, was is currently residing in a pod for the homeless at Nantucket Church, Milford Haven, denies the charge of wounding.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and the matter was sent to Swansea Crown Court where trial proceedings will commence on February 24. David James requested that Connolly be released on conditional bail, however this request was rejected by magistrates.

He was remanded in custody until February 24, when his trial proceedings will commence.