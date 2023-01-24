A broadband provider delivering to remote communities in Pembrokeshire has created more than 100 jobs and apprenticeships.

Broadway Partners has brought fibre broadband to areas in Pembrokeshire including Ambleston, Dale and Crymych, allowing members of the rural communities to be connected to loved ones and necessary services thanks to fast fibre broadband.

Mrs James from Ambleston has explained how she believed they would never have fast broadband due to their rural location, but it’s now changed both her and her family’s lives.

Mrs James from Ambleston has benefitted from the broadband. She said: “An engineer from a different company said we would never get fast broadband here.

"Now that Broadway Broadband have connected us, we must report all movements, we are lucky we can do all we need to do now.

"It has been a bit of a boost for the business, it’s there when you need it. We must do things online, we can’t be without broadband these days, it’s basic.”

The next plan for the company is to provide more Pembrokeshire communities including Wolfscastle, Spittal and Wiston with the same fast-fibre broadband.

Broadway Partners has been focusing on delivering more than 250,000 connections to homes and businesses across Wales and Scotland in the next five years and are supported by a £145m investment from Downing LLP.

Broadway has also been focusing on the community, with initiatives including sponsoring local football teams, connecting village community hubs and supporting educational services.

There are also 100 new jobs on offer in Wales from the delivery and operations division through to the board and management team. An apprenticeship is also being created.

Broadway is also a Carbon Neutral Business.

The premises using Broadway’s broadband get speeds of up to one gigabit per second. The entry package costs £19.99 per month with internet speeds of 150Mbps, unlimited data and free installation.