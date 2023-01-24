Princess Eugenie is pregnant with her second child, Buckingham Palace has announced.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank were expecting another child.

The family were described as “delighted” with the child expected to be born in the summer.

The happy news has brought joy to the Windsors in the wake of the late Queen’s death and amid difficult times following the publication of the Duke of Sussex’s controversial tell-all memoir.

Eugenie wrote: “We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer.”

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer.

“The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother.”

The baby will be born 13th in line to the throne and will be a plain Miss or Master.

He or she will be the first of the Queen’s great-grandchildren to be born since her death, and will arrive in the King’s coronation year.

August Philip Hawke Brooksbank was born at the exclusive Portland Hospital in central London on February 9 2021.

He made an appearance at the Platinum Jubilee pageant celebrations last year wearing a union flag jumper as Eugenie bounced him up and down on her knee as they sat in the royal box.