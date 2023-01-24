Preseli Pembrokeshire MP Stephen Crabb has urged Wales Office Ministers to look at the strength of the Celtic Freeport bid.

The Celtic Freeport proposal brings together the skills, experience, and vision of Association British Ports (ABP), Neath Port Talbot Council, Pembrokeshire County Council and the Port of Milford Haven to secure investment in new industries.

The Celtic Freeport bid, if successful, will accelerate new green industries such as Floating Offshore Wind (FLOW) in the Celtic Sea and hydrogen production – triggering investment in the region of £5.5 billion with the hope of creating over 16,000 high-quality green jobs.

In addition to raising the freeport bid last week in the House last week, the Conservative Preseli Pembrokeshire MP and Labour Aberavon MP, Stephen Kinnock, co-hosted a drop-in briefing session for MPs and Peers to hear direct about the Celtic Freeport bid from the consortium representatives on the day.

Speaking to the BBC, who also attended the event, Stephen Crabb MP said: “This opportunity crosses all political divisions and that is what makes the Celtic Freeport bid so powerful.

"We want to secure as many benefits as possible for southwest Wales by unlocking investment, jobs and skills to create a lasting economic legacy which will benefit future generations. And the MPs backing the bid so far recognise that this bid is the launch-pad to achieving this new era of manufacturing and green jobs.”

Tom Sawyer, chief executive of the Port of Milford Haven said: "Our bid will accelerate the nation's path to a greener future firmly rooted in two expanded deep-water energy ports at Port Talbot and Milford Haven.

"The new supply chains we are developing will bring the economic benefits of long-term, well paid, highly skilled jobs to the four corners of Wales and into the UK. Whether it's creating a new green industry in floating offshore wind or forging a hydrogen economy, Celtic Freeport will be great for Wales."

The UK and Welsh Governments are expected to determine the success of the bid in March.