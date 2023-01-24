Pembrokeshire’s libraries have been recognised for their commitment to and support for unpaid carers and their families.

All of the libraries and associated services have achieved their Investors in Carers Silver Level award.

The scheme is delivered by Hywel Dda University Health Board and supported by its local authority and third sector partners in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

Pembrokeshire Library’s submission was assessed against the six themes within the scheme: Carer Lead, Staff training, Identification, Information and Support for carers and Evaluation.

Pembrokeshire County Council Cabinet Member for Residents’ Services, Cllr Rhys Sinnett, said: “This award process has involved a lot of hard work and effort from Library Service staff and it is fantastic to see those efforts being rewarded.

“It could not be more apt that this award is presented at a time when the role of carers is even more important than ever, given the pressures we currently see on our health services.

“Our libraries are always warm and welcoming spaces and we hope that this award underlines our commitment to identify, engage with and support carers in Pembrokeshire.

"I would also like to thank the carers themselves who work so hard, often behind the scenes, to care for loved ones. Please know that you are valued and we recognise your amazing work every day.”

Libraries Manager Anita Thomas, said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to all involved. It has raised awareness of the value and importance of unpaid carers within the community.

"We all have a responsibility in identifying and supporting them. We often don’t realise how just taking time to listen, offering a kind word or the smallest action can have the greatest impact.

The libraries also collected certificates from the Dementia Supportive Communities Development Officer of the Alzheimer’s Society Cymru working to become Dementia Friendly.

