A father of three who drove his young children to Pembrokeshire from their home in Birmingham was serving a three-year disqualification for dangerous driving.

This week 34-year-old Louis Smith was sentenced to imprisonment after presiding magistrate Dr Iain Steele-Robertson described his actions as ‘complete contempt of the legal process’.

“You’ve committed an offence that’s exceptionally serious and in complete contempt of the legal process,” he said at today’s sentencing at Haverfordwest magistrates court.

“Driving on holiday with your small children whilst disqualified is not an excuse.”

Smith was stopped by officers on the evening of Friday, January 13 as he drove his Seat Leon on the A477 at Broadmoor.

Inside the vehicle were his three young children and his partner who is a provisional licence holder.

When spoken to by the officers, Smith gave a false name however further checks confirmed that the vehicle was owned and driven by Louis Smith of Fordfield Road, Birmingham.

A quantity of herbal cannabis was also discovered inside the vehicle which amounted to 2 grams, which had a street value of approximately £10.

Ms Griffiths informed magistrates that this was the fifth time that Smith has been convicted of driving whilst serving a disqualification.

Smith pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified, being in possession of the cannabis and driving without third party insurance.

“It was stupidity,” he told magistrates from the dock.

“The kids were in the car with me at the time, it was a spur of the moment decision, but now I’ve lost my job, I’ve lost my family, I’ve lost everything.”

Smith was sentenced to a total of 12 weeks in custody.

He was also disqualified for 18 months, which will run consecutively from his existing disqualification, resulting in a total ban of 36 months.

A forfeiture and destruction order was imposed on the drugs and he was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.