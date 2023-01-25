Police are investigating an allegation of an early-hours assault which took place on South Parade, Tenby.

The incident occurred near to the alley way by the Twisted Shamrock at about 2am on Sunday January 15.

A man was taken to hospital for medical attention.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

Quote reference DPP/6416/15/01/2023/02/C.

