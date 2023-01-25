A fundraising function to raise money for life-saving research into heart disease is back on the social scene this year.

Members of the Haverfordwest/Milford Haven British Heart Foundation (BHF) branch will be hosting their annual dinner at Beggars Reach Hotel on Sunday March 26.

Tickets for the carvery are £25 and the event will include a talk from W. Robert Griffiths KC.

BHF branch chairman Alan Carrington said: ‘We are so looking forward to this year’s event – the first we have been able to host in three years because of the pandemic.

"Traditionally it has always attracted a great turnout and we can’t wait to see some familiar faces and some new ones too, helping to raise money for such a good cause."

Jayne Lewis, fundraising manager for the BHF, said: "I would like to thank all the members of the BHF branch for organising this special event and thank those who are coming along to support it.

"Your generosity means we can continue to fund lifesaving research into heart and circulatory diseases to help us find the breakthroughs, treatments and cures of the future and turn research that once seemed like science fiction into reality. We couldn’t do it without you.

"Today in Wales, around 340,000 people are living with the daily burden of heart and circulatory diseases and dozens of families will lose a loved one to them.

"We urgently need the public’s support to keep our life saving research going, and to discover the treatments and cures of the future.

"It is only with donations from the public that the BHF can keep its lifesaving research going, helping us turn science fiction into reality."

For more information on the event, or for tickets, contact Alan Carrington on 07770 475978.

Find out more about the BHF at www.bhf.org.uk

If you would like any information on fundraising for the BHF, contact Jayne Lewis on lewisja@bhf.org.uk

