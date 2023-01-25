A 600-strong audience in the magnificent setting of St Davids Cathedral enjoyed a sell-out concert in aid of Pembrokeshire hospice at home charity, the Paul Sartori Foundation.

The Carols by Candlelight concert was staged by Côr Dyfed Choir on Sunday December 10 and it was a celebration of Christmas in music and readings. The choir was conducted by Luke Spencer, whilst Simon Pearce played the organ.

The concert was so popular that all the tickets had sold out by the end of November.

The cathedral staff spent a great deal of time changing the layout of the cathedral to allow Côr Dyfed Choir, and the organisers to release extra tickets, enabling an audience of 600 to be seated on the night.

There were numerous donations and sponsorships received from local Pembrokeshire businesses, which the charity were extremely grateful for.

On Tuesday January 10 they held a cheque presentation, where a staggering total of £7,666.32 was presented to Paul Sartori Foundation to help fund the continuation of the Hospice at Home services.

Côr Dyfed Choir chair Jane Hodges said: “Our Christmas concert in the Cathedral was a wonderful opportunity for the choir to help celebrate the 40th anniversary of Paul Sartori Hospice at Home, and to support the Foundation's vital work in our local community.”

Sandra Dade, charity manager at Paul Sartori Foundation, added: “We are extremely grateful that Côr Dyfed Choir chose to support us during our 40th anniversary.

"The support of the choir, local business sponsors, and the community at events such as this allows us to keep providing the vital end-of-life care to Pembrokeshire people at home.”

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home provides a range of services to Pembrokeshire people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness, including home nursing care, equipment loan, complementary therapy, bereavement and counselling support, under 18s anticipatory grief and bereavement support, physiotherapy, advance care planning and training.

The services provided by the Paul Sartori Hospice at Home enable people in the later stages of any life-limiting illness to be cared for and to die at home with dignity, independence, pain free and surrounded by those they hold most dear, if that is their wish.

All of the services are free of charge and are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, thanks to the generosity of the Pembrokeshire Community.

Further information on the charity and its services can be obtained by visiting their website www.paulsartori.org, or by phoning 01437 763223.

