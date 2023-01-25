Live

Crash causes delays on A40 between Canaston Bridge and Haverfordwest

By Ruth Davies

  • There have been major traffic delays on the A40 this morning.
  • Traffic was delayed on the stretch of the road between Haverfordwest and Canaston Bridge following a crash involving three vehicles.
  • Traffic has now returned to normal on the road after the carriageway was cleared and damaged vehicles recovered.

0 Comments
Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos