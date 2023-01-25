- There have been major traffic delays on the A40 this morning.
- Traffic was delayed on the stretch of the road between Haverfordwest and Canaston Bridge following a crash involving three vehicles.
- Traffic has now returned to normal on the road after the carriageway was cleared and damaged vehicles recovered.
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here