A Pembroke man has been given a custodial sentence after screaming racial abuse at a hospital nurse.

Darren Rees appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates this week via a video link from the town police station when he pleaded guilty to a charge of racial harassment.

The incident occurred on March 14 after Rees, 42, walked into South Pembrokeshire Hospital, Pembroke Dock, and demanded a prescription from the substance misuse nurse, Anwar Najjar.

“He stood in the doorway and said he wasn’t leaving until he received the prescription,” said Crown Prosecutor Anne Griffiths.

“He began shouting to Anwar Najjar saying, ‘Go on, **** off, back to your slum’ and repeated this five or six times.”

Ms Griffiths then read out a victim impact statement from Mr Najjar who said he felt offended by Rees’s comments and behaviour.

“I felt it was because of the colour of my skin and a different ethnic background,” he said. “This was unacceptable racial abuse.”

Rees pleaded guilty to an additional charge of causing criminal damage to a drain at the Market Tavern, Pembroke Dock, during an incident on January 15.

CCTV footage from the pub showed Rees stamping repeatedly on the drain, resulting in damage totalling £300.

Rees, of Laugharne Close, Pembroke, was legally represented in court by solicitor Liam Francis.

"My client is no stranger to the criminal justice system but his last conviction was in 2020, which is a significant period for a man like Darren Rees,” he said.

Rees was sentenced to 12 weeks in custody for his racial harassment of Mr Anwar Najjar.

“The victim of abuse was a member of the nursing staff in the hard-pressed National Health Service,” said presiding magistrate, Dr Iain Steele-Robertson.

“Your behaviour was offensive not only to the victim but to everyone who overheard you and the NHS can’t tolerate this sort of behaviour towards its staff of any race, colour or creed.”

Rees was ordered to pay £100 compensation to Anwar Najjar, £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

For the criminal damage to the drain he was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs. He must also pay £300 compensation to Market Tavern, Pembroke Dock.

