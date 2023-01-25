The main road into Pembrokeshire has re-opened following a three-vehicle crash earlier this morning.

Major traffic delays were reported for more than two hours on the A40 between Haverfordwest and Canaston Bridge after the 9am crash on Arnold's Hill.

The road was partially blocked in both directions as a result of the incident.

Police and an ambulancee attended the scene, but it is not yet known if anyone in the vehicles involved was hurt.

The Wales Ambulance Service has been contacted for further information.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “Police attended a three vehicle road traffic collision which occurred at about 9am this morning, Tuesday 25th January 2023, on the A40 at Arnolds Hill, Haverfordwest.

"Traffic was delayed as a result of the collision. The road was clear at 11.15am.”

