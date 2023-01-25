DYFED-POWYS are appealing for witnesses after reports of an alleged assault in Pembroke Dock between a male and female last week.

Officers would particularly like to speak to people who assisted the female victim at the scene of the incident.

"Police are investigating an allegation of assault which took place on Dimond Street, Pembroke Dock," read a police statement.

"The assault occurred at about 4.30pm on Monday, 19 December 2022, between a young male and female. Medical attention was not required.

"Police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward. We would especially like to speak to a man and a woman who may have assisted the female victim after the assault.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police."

The police can be contacted either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

Quote reference DPP/3656/27/12/2022/02/C.

