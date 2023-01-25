JD Wetherspoon has put 39 pubs up for sale as chariman Tim Martin warned the pub industry would “inevitably shrink”.

The chain operates roughly 800 pubs around the UK and Ireland, but has put 39 of their pubs on the market.

The group said it was a “commercial decision”.

Originally 32 pubs were listed for sale in September, but seven more have since been added to that list.

While the pubs have gone up for sale it doesn’t mean that they will definitely close, and they will remain open as Wetherspoons pubs until they are sold.

Which JD Wetherspoon pubs have been put up for sale?





This is the full list of the 39 Wetherspoon pubs currently up for sale:

Barnsley – Silkstone Inn

Beaconsfield – Hope & Champion

Bexleyheath – Wrong ‘Un

Bournemouth – Christopher Creeke

Cheltenham – Bank House

Crediton, Devon - General Sir Redvers Buller

Derby - Thomas Leaper

Durham – Water House

Fareham - Lord Arthur Lee

Fraserburgh - The Saltoun Inn

Halifax – Percy Shaw

Hanham – Jolly Sailor

Harrow – Moon on the Hill

Hove – Cliftonville Inn

London Battersea – Asparagus

London East Ham – Miller's Well

London Eltham – Bankers Draft

London Forest Gate – Hudson Bay

London Forest Hill – Capitol

London Hammersmith - Plough and Harrow

London Holloway - Coronet

London Hornsey – Toll Gate

London Holborn – Penderel's Oak

London Islington – Angel

London Palmers Green – Alfred Herring

Loughborough – Moon & Bell

Loughton – Last Post

Mansfield – Widow Frost

Middlesbrough – Resolution

Peebles - Cross Keys

Purley – Foxley Hatch

Redditch – Rising Sun

Sevenoaks - Sennockian

Southampton – Admiral Sir Lucius Curtis

Stafford – Butler's Bell

Watford – Colombia Press

West Bromwich – Billiard Hall

Willenhall – Malthouse

Wirral – John Masefield

JD Wetherspoon revealed that its sales at the end of 2022 were far higher than the previous year, after a particularly strong Christmas, but still lagging slightly behind pre-pandemic levels.

The hospitality chain, with runs 844 pubs in the UK and Ireland, said like-for-like sales surged by nearly 18% over the last three months of 2022, compared with the same period in 2021.

The group’s chairman, Tim Martin, said he feels the biggest threat to the hospitality industry is that pubs and restaurants are taxed unfairly, while supermarkets pay no VAT on food sales.

He said: “Supermarkets pay zero VAT in respect of food sales, whereas pubs and restaurants pay 20%. This tax benefit allows supermarkets to subsidise the selling price of beer.

“We estimate that supermarkets have taken about half of the pub industry’s beer volumes since Wetherspoon started trading in 1979, a process that has likely accelerated following the pandemic.

“Pub industry directors have, in general, failed to campaign for tax equality, which is an important principle of taxation.”

He added that the industry will “inevitably shrink” relative to supermarkets if it does not campaign strongly for tax equality.