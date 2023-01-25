A Tenby motorist has appeared before magistrates for sentence after crashing into a wall whilst driving over the legal drink-drive limit.

Hannah Mackay, 39, had to be cut from her Volkswagen Tiguan following the crash that took place in Tenby just before midnight on December 18.

“She drove into a wall, her air bag was deployed and the fire brigade attended as the driver’s door was wedged against the wall,” Crown Prosecutor Anne Griffiths told Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

A roadside breath test proved positive and Mackay was taken to the police station where she gave further tests, the lowest reading confirming she had 46 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Hannay Mackay, of Cambrian Cottages, Narberth Road, Tenby, pleaded guilty to the offence.

She was represented in court by Mr Tom Lloyd.

“She’s learnt her lesson,” he said.

“She’s had a licence for 20 years and has never made a mistake like this. She’s gutted that she’s here today and apologises to the court for her actions.”

Mr Lloyd added that his client had subsequently contacted the owners of the wall and had paid for the damage repairs.

After listening to the mitigation, magistrates disqualified Mackay from driving for 15 months. She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £40 surcharge.

