The victim of an unprovoked drunken attack in Castle Square, Haverfordwest, has spoken of how his injuries have made him 'feel like a prisoner in my own home’.

“I struggled with my studies at university, I was unable to socialise with my college friends and I had no confidence to go back to playing football, which has always been a natural part of my life,” Mile Morgan said in a victim impact statement that was read to Haverfordwest magistrates today (Wednesday).

“This has had a major impact on my mental health”.

This week his attacker, Liam Price, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates together with co-defendants Jack Price and Kane Watson, who were both involved in the alcohol-fuelled frenzy.

Magistrates were shown CCTV footage of the attacks which took place as crowds gathered on Castle Square in the early hours of July 31, 2021.

“Kane Watson threw the first punch at Andre Thompson, Jack Price punched him a second time and Liam Price punched out at Miles Morgan,” said Crown Prosecutor Linda Baker.

As a result of the assaults, Mr Morgan sustained a fractured ankle while Mr Thompson sustained significant facial injuries. Photographs of their respective injuries were shown to the magistrates.

Father-of-two Watson, 22, of Wayvill Crescent, Pembroke Dock and Jack Price, 20, of Waterloo Caravan Park, Pembroke Dock, both pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing actual bodily harm to Andrew Thompson while Liam Price, 23, also of Waterloo Caravan Park, Pembroke Dock pleaded guilty to a charge of wounding Miles Morgan.

The defendants were represented in court by Tom Lloyd for Watson, and Jess Smith for Liam and Jack Price.

“Since the offence took place 18 months ago, Kane has expressed genuine remorse for his actions,” said Tom Lloyd.

“He has stayed out of trouble and is genuinely sorry for what he’s done.”

Meanwhile Jess Smith re-iterated Tom Price's comments when mitigating for Jack Price.

“It’s clear that this incident has had an impact on his alcohol intake as he hasn’t drunk alcohol since and quite clearly shows how remorseful he is for his actions.”

Ms Smith said that Liam Price also takes full responsibility for his ‘unacceptable behaviour’.

“They’ve learnt from this experience and now have a quiet life, which is how it’s going to continue.”

After considering the mitigation, Kane Watson and Jack Price were sentenced to six months in custody suspended for 18 months.

They will be monitored by an alcohol abstinence requirement for 120 days and must carry out a 15 day rehabilitation activity requirement.

They were both ordered to pay £500 compensation to Andre Thompson, a £128 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Meanwhile, magistrates stated that their sentencing powers were insufficient to sentence Liam Price. As a result, he will be sentenced by Swansea Crown Court on February 15.

