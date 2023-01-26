One of the senior animals at Folly Farm - Emily the Shire horse - has died.

The gentle giant, who was 23, died yesterday morning, Wednesday January 25.

Only last October, the attraction had to say farewell to another senior resident, Tarquhar the giraffe, who had an incurable tooth infection.

Folly Farm announced the lastest sad news on its Facebook, saying: "We’re sad to announce that our beautiful Shire horse, Emily, passed away this morning due to age related health issues.

"Emily was 23 years old and had been with us for many years.

"Our guests enjoyed watching her from the land train tractor, grazing in the farm paddocks. She was certainly a big presence and will be missed by the whole Folly family, especially the keepers who cared for her on a daily basis - our thoughts are with them at this time.

"Thank you to Cotts Equine Hospital for your care and support."

Emily is being remembered fondly by visitors to Folly Farm.

One said: "Such a lovely girl", while another wrote: "Rest in peace beautiful lady".

