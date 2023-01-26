A 41-year-old man has appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates via a video link from Swansea prison charged with causing criminal damage to Neyland Yacht Club.

Dean Howells, currently of no fixed abode, is accused of damaging an external door at the yacht club on January 16. The value of the damage allegedly caused remains unknown.

The following day it is alleged that he broke into a portacabin at Neyland House Care Home in Neyland, and stole confectionary and food items valued at approximately £15.

Howell faces two further charges of breaching a restraining order which prevents him from having contact with his grandmother or visiting her property in Pembroke Dock. Both offences are alleged to have been committed on January 16 and 17.

This week his solicitor, Jess Smith, informed magistrates that it is unknown whether Howells is psychologically fit to submit pleas to the four offences. As a result, psychiatric reports are currently in the process of being obtained.

The matter was adjourned to February 15 and Howells was remanded in custody.

