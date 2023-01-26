A man has been remanded in custody following an alleged assault at the Silverdale Lodge, Johnston.

Scott Cowdery, 30, is accused of assaulting a female by beating during an altercation that allegedly took place at the Silverdale Lodge on January 17.

Crown Prosecutor Linda Baker told magistrates this week that Cowdery, who was living at the Lodge at the time of the alleged offence, allegedly lost his temper when an altercation broke out between the defendant and the victim.

MORE NEWS

“He bit her on the hand to release her phone, he grabbed her chest and pushed her,” said Ms Baker.

Cowdery denies the allegation.

He was remanded in custody until the trial takes place on March 13.

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.