A father of seven who smokes herbal cannabis to relieve the stress of dealing with eczema has been advised to find alternative calming measures by Haverfordwest magistrate Dr Iain Steele-Robertson.

The warning was given this week to 28-year-old Mason Charlett after he admitted a charge of drug-driving at Haverfordwest magistrates court.

Charlett, of Ashdale Lane, Pembroke was stopped by officers as he drove his Ford Focus through Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, in the early hours of July 26.

Smelling cannabis coming from the rear of the vehicle, officers questioned him about his usage of the illegal drug and Charlett admitted smoking a cannabis cigarette earlier that day.

Choosing to be unrepresented in court, he told magistrates that cannabis is his method of coping with the stress of eczema.

“The eczema is severe and I’m on prescription to keep it under control,” he said.

“I smoke it at night and it releases the stress because I’m constantly scratching.”

But Dr Iain Steele-Robertson disagreed with the defendant's coping mechanism.

“We’re sadly seeing an increase in the number of drug-driving offences in court,” he said, “and I strongly advise you to take steps and look for other cures for your itching and your eczema.”

For the offence Charlett was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

