A Haverfordwest man who threatened to kill two bouncers on duty outside Eddies’ nightclub has appeared before town magistrates for sentence.

Gareth Richards, 41, went up to bouncers Dean Murphy and James Bradley in the early hours of December 18 as the security guards stood outside the main doors leading into Eddies.

“He went up to Dean Murphy and said ‘**** off before I headbutt you’,” Crown Prosecutor Anne Griffiths told Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week.

“He then walked over to Mr Murphy, put his arm around his neck and got him in a headlock.”

Ms Griffiths said that as he did this, Mr Murphy could feel Richards’ breath on his ear.

“He then said ‘I’m going to bite your ******* ear off'“ which prompted Mr Murphy to put his hand over his ear to protect himself. At this point the defendant said ‘I'm going to kill you.”

Richards, of Princess Royal Way, Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to the charge of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour. He was represented in court by Mr Liam Francis.

“My client recognised immediately that his behaviour that night was not acceptable,” he said.

“There had been an ongoing incident inside the bar involving his 19-year-old son and this caused Mr Richards to be very upset. He became extremely frustrated at the situation but reacted inappropriately rather than directing his comments to the bouncers themselves.”

After considering the mitigation, Richards was ordered to pay fines, a court charge and a victim surcharge amounting to £730.

