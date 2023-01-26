PEMBROKESHIRE residents are able to have their say on the county’s wellbeing plan.

Pembrokeshire Public Services Board is producing a draft Well-Being Plan 2023 which will identify, prioritise and agree the objectives and actions to improve wellbeing across Pembrokeshire between 2023 and 2028.

A series of online sessions will be held throughout the next week which will allow the county’s residents to have their say on the draft plan.

Cllr Neil Prior, chairman of Pembrokeshire Public Services Board, said: “This is an important piece of work for local public services, not just the council, as it helps set our collective ambitions to improve wellbeing for Pembrokeshire residents over the coming years.

“Please take this opportunity to ask any questions or seek clarification on the draft Well-Being Plan and provide your feedback.”

The online sessions will be held between 2-3pm, today January 26, between 6-7pm on Monday, January 30 and midday to 1pm on Wednesday, February 1.

Anyone wishing to attend one of the sessions must register at https://haveyoursay.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/come-and-talk-to-us-about-the-draft-well-being-plan

Anyone who is unable to make those sessions or would prefer a face to face session can fill out the above form or email enquiries@pembrokeshire.communityhub.org or call 01437 723660 to arrange.

Responses must be submitted by Friday, February 17.