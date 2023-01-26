Viking treasure has been found in a field in Pembrokeshire.

A finger shaped silver ingot found in a field in the Burton area was officially declared treasure this morning, Thursday, January 26, by assistant Pembrokeshire coroner Gareth Lewis.

The 6cm long silver ingot which weighs just under 14 grammes was found by metal detectorist, William Goronwy, about sis inches under the soil in pasture land on April 24 2020.

The ingot, which is thought to have been buried wrapped in a piece of cloth sue to markings on its surface, is just over 1cm wide and 77 mm thick.

It is finger-shaped with rounded ends and has two nicks on one surface which, according to the experts, were probably created when a person was testing the quality of the metal.

It was sent to the National Museum of Wales where head of collections and research, Dr Mark Readknapp, examined it.

He found that it was composed of at least ten percent precious metal and was more than 300 years old; two of the criteria that determine whether something is treasure or not.

He said that comparisons with other known examples from Wales indicate this to be of Viking date, around AD 800-1000. Assistant coroner Mr Lewis declared the ingot treasure.

Milford Haven Maritime and Heritage Museum are interested in acquiring this item, following its independent valuation by the Treasure Valuation Committee.

