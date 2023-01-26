HYWEL Dda University Health Board is looking for ways to improve the health and wellbeing of patients and the communities through arts engagement.

The health board- is developing a new vision for arts and health to improve the health and wellbeing of patients, communities and staff across the three counties covered by the board – Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire – by using arts engagement and want you to have an input.

The health boards’ arts and health team want to work towards ensuring everyone lives a healthy life, full of joy, purpose and feeling like they belong. They envision that people and the communities they live in will be connected, supportive, adaptive, resilient and resourceful.

They hope that the above will allow the communities to be able to live and work together, help each other, change as they need to, bounce back when facing challenges and be able to find ways to overcome issues.

The team want to work towards this using arts and music and want to build on the knowledge and growing evidence that shows the arts have a powerful role in health and wellbeing.

Kathryn Lambert, arts in health co-ordinator, said: “From research, we have seen that art is a tool to explore, develop and practice creativity as a means to wellness. This is why we have incorporated creativity and arts to support our staff, patient and community’s wellbeing.

“This initiative is for you, and we want to know what programs you might like us to initiate. Let’s work together to make the most of the healing power of the arts.”

The health board wants to know the following from the local communities and residents:

How might the arts help to improve people’s health and wellbeing across Hywel Dda?

How might art and music improve the quality of your hospital or care experience?

How might arts and creativity have helped you? We would like to know your story.

To find out more and get involved, visit www.haveyoursay.hduhb.wales.nhs.uk/have-your-say-about-arts-health-at-hywel-dda or by emailing kathryn.lambert@wales.nhs.uk

You can also contact Kathryn Lambert by calling 0300 303 8322 and pressing option 5.