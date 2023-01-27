A beautiful venue with a special meaning made Lucy Hole and Morgan Roberts’ wedding a dream come true. Sue Bradley catches up with them to find out why…

A holiday in Mexico marked the first chapter in the love story of Lucy Hole and Morgan Roberts. Eight years later the couple sealed their commitment to each other in front of 139 friends and family members at Sant Ffraed House.

Their wedding was one of the first to take part in the Grade II-listed country house, set within 14 acres of uninterrupted countryside on the edge of Abergavenny, and Lucy and Morgan were so keen to get married there that they delayed their plans for their big day.

“We used to go there for special occasions with Morgan’s grandfather Peter when it was a restaurant,” explains Lucy.

“Sadly, Peter is no longer with us, and when we heard it was going to be a wedding venue we changed our plans so that we could get married there. It felt really special to be celebrating in a place he used to enjoy.”

Lucy says the entire day at Sant Ffraed House was perfect from start to finish, including the weather. In fact, the couple’s stay there started the day before, with Lucy arriving with her nine bridesmaids and other friends and family for a relaxing pamper session and a delicious meal at the chef’s table cooked by Chris Keenan, while Morgan and his supporters took on the venue’s tennis lodge nearby.

“We arranged for Emma and Hayley to come along to give us a massage, provide facials and do our nails, after which Chris made us a lovely two-course meal, starting with a plate of cheese, meat and homemade bread, followed by chicken with loads of different salads, coleslaw and potatoes, and rounded off with homemade brownies, all of which were just right,” Lucy recalls.

“Afterwards we put on matching silk pyjamas embroidered with our initials and relaxed, which meant we felt recharged in the morning.

“Morgan and seven of his friends stayed at the tennis lodge at Sant Ffraed House and went for a meal at The Cripple Creek Inn near Raglan. They had a heavier night than us and wandered back in the early hours.”

On the big day itself, Lucy slipped into a beautiful beaded dress made by With Love from Australia, which she found in The White Collection at Portishead.

“It was breast feeding-friendly, which was great as our daughter Penelope is eight months-old, and hand-beaded with petals on the sleeves, a low back and a long train,” she explains.

“Morgan and his best man wore black jackets, waistcoats, and dicky bows. They looked very smart.”

Along with her nine bridesmaids, Lucy was accompanied by four flower girls. “I had a lot of bridesmaids, but it wouldn’t have been the same without them all,” she says with a laugh.

“Everybody made a fuss of our baby during the day. We had arranged for one of her nursery teachers to look after her during the wedding celebrations.”

The couple were married in the ceremony room at Sant Ffraed House, in which there was a floral arch in the middle of the space. Afterwards they met their family and friends on the Italianate terrace of the K room, before sitting down to dine on goat’s cheese tart, roast beef and pavlova, Welsh lamb croquette, tarragon chicken and pear tart or garden soup, hake and chocolate choux bun.

Music for the wedding reception was provided by The Function Band, who sang Beyoncé’s Love on Top as everybody settled in and continued to perform during the different courses.

“When we weren’t eating, we were dancing to the songs,” says Lucy, “it was a great party”.

As is traditional, the bride’s father gave a speech, with Greg Hole producing some of Lucy’s childhood jottings that he had found and saved over the years.

“I had written in my mum’s diary about how much I adored myself, and how I had a J Lo bottom, was my mum’s favourite of her four children and, right at the bottom, how I would pay for my own wedding!” she recalls. “I couldn’t believe that my dad had kept this piece of paper over the years, and had framed it as a present. Fortunately, he didn’t hold me to paying for the whole thing.”

Morgan, his dad Huw Roberts and best man Ben Evans rounded off the speeches, with Ben saying what a lovely man his friend was.

After the formal part of the reception, the guests made their way outside to enjoy pornstar Martini and mojitos provided by a cocktail station. Subsequently they all gravitated towards the Italianate terrace to watch the setting sun, during which a performer from Swansea-based Satori played the bongo drums to provide a chilled background, before returning to the dance floor to party the night away.

A Morgan car provided a perfect prop for photos, and more beautiful shots were captured in a field of cereals close to Sant Ffraed House.

Another memorable moment was provided when the couple walked through an archway created by sparklers to the dancefloor. As would be expected, Lucy and Morgan spent their first night as husband and wife in the honeymoon suite.

“It was a gorgeous room with floor to ceiling windows,” says Lucy.

“The honeymoon suite had a room called the reflection lounge with a mini dance floor and jukebox where we could go and reflect on the day. It was so lovely.”

Many of Lucy and Morgan’s friends and family stayed in the 22 rooms at Sant Ffraed House and joined them for breakfast. The day after, the new Mr and Mrs Roberts threw a party at Castellamare at The Mumbles, which Lucy runs alongside The Secret Beach Bar and Kitchen in Swansea.

Lucy and Morgan honeymooned in Mykonos before returning home to their home in Swansea.

“We love going abroad and experiencing new countries and cultures,” says Lucy.

“We met in Mexico eight years ago. I was on holiday with my friends and Morgan, who comes from Newport, was away with his friends, and afterwards we kept in touch.”

Looking back on the wedding, Lucy says the entire team at Sant Ffraed House contributed to what was a perfect day.

“They couldn’t do enough for us,” she ways.“They’re brilliant and the entire place is so well run.”

Sant Ffraed House in Abergavenny is the latest addition to the Oldwalls Collection, a company renowned for its fine wedding venues on the Gower coast.

The picturesque house offers a reception and ceremony space for at least 150 guests, with two bars and the K Room for evening entertainment.

