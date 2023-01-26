AFTER seven weeks of continuous strike action through the cold festive and new year period, striking union members at Valero Pembroke oil refinery are back in work.

The workers took prolonged strike action late last year in pursuit of an increase in bonus payments, to offset soaring inflation rates.

The Unite union said that 130 construction workers employed by various contractors on the refinery had secured a minimum of an 11 per cent increase in wages.

Under the agreement it said they had secured an increase in bonus payments worth £2.06 an hour.

For a skilled worker this works out as a pay increase of 10.6 per cent, while for the lowest paid apprentices the increase is worth 24.5 per cent.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This was an important victory for our members employed at Valero.

"They demonstrated that by being prepared to take strike action and acting in unity, the employers found the money for a significant improvement in their wages.

“This is further evidence that Unite’s forensic focus on jobs, pay and conditions is delivering substantial financial benefits for members.”

In addition, workers were unhappy that the bonus was not normally paid during outages and slowdowns, however the employers have agreed to negotiate a new supplementary agreement to cover such events.

The GMB union has said that its members had voted to accept an improved bonus payment from the subcontracted companies on the site, but funded by Valero.

It said it's members accepted an improved offer of 74p an hour from the subcontracted companies on the site, but funded by Valero.

The three subcontracted companies are Jenkins and Davies, Altrad Engineering and Altrad support services.

Charlotte Brumpton-Childs, GMB Organiser said: “We are incredibly proud of the strength GMB members have shown at the Valero Refinery.

“After seven long weeks a majority of our members voted in favour of the improved offer and are really glad to get back to work.

“It’s shocking that the employers waited so long to start negotiating and to put a meaningful offer on the table, but we’re glad they’ve seen sense and offered a proper offer which we understand has been funded by Valero.”

Another ⁦@GMB_union⁩ picket line outside an oil refinery, this time ⁦@ValeroEnergy⁩ in Wales. Valeros profits soared 📈 2801% this year and out NAECI members want their share!



Up the workers ✊ up ⁦@GMBWSW⁩ members! ✊ pic.twitter.com/lJww4zgble — Charlotte Brumpton-Childs 🏳️‍🌈 (@GMBcharlotte) December 6, 2022

On Monday @GMB_union members working under NAECI at Valero return to work after 7 weeks of continuous strike action, winning a 400% rise on their bonus having stood strong in the face of huge corporations refusing to negotiate for far too long!#UpTheWorkers ✊#BringOnPayTalks — Charlotte Brumpton-Childs 🏳️‍🌈 (@GMBcharlotte) January 21, 2023

After weeks of solid strike action in Pembrokeshire, our @unitetheunion Contractors at the Valero Oil Refinery have agreed an improved offer from the company, ending our dispute.



Well done to the workers for standing strong and getting the fair pay rise you deserve!#UniteWin pic.twitter.com/W6wLEX0J5W — UniteWales (@UniteWales) January 21, 2023

