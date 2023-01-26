A South Pembrokeshire Senedd member will this weekend be taking part in the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch, and is asking residents to join him.

The world’s largest garden wildlife survey returns, with hundreds of thousands of people watching and counting the UK’s garden birds over the last weekend in January for the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch.

This year’s event takes place on 27, 28 and 29 January.

People are asked to spend just one hour watching and recording the birds in their garden, balcony or local park, then send their results to the RSPB.

Speaking about the event, Member of the Senedd for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire Samuel Kurtz said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to take stock of all the amazing birds we can find in our back gardens, beaches, cliffs and parks.

“Each of these locations is alive and brimming with wildlife; from Pembrokeshire’s Atlantic Puffin to Sparrow Hawks and Curlews, west Wales is home to an abundance of beautiful birds."

For more information on the event, click here.

