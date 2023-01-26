A motorist who crashed his Mazda MX5 sports car in Haverfordwest town centre the week before Christmas was driving whilst almost twice over the legal drink-drive limit.

When police officers arrived at the scene, they discovered Nicholas Salt, 52, slumped in the driving seat of the car following the single vehicle collision at the bottom of Quay Street.

Officers carried out a roadside breath test which gave a reading of 64 mcg and Salt, of East Llanion Boatyard, Pembroke Dock, was taken to the police station for further tests. The legal limit is 35.

“But when he was asked to provide the second breath test, he was unable to complete the process fully,” Crown Prosecutor Anne Griffiths told Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week.

“But no medical excuses were raised for his failure to provide that second test.”

But his solicitor, Michael Kelleher, claimed this was the result of the impact which his client had sustained during the crash.

“It was just before Christmas and the driving conditions that night were treacherous,” he said.

“There’d been a shower of hail and then it froze and his vehicle had been involved in a considerable impact. The air bag had gone off and the wheel had made contact with his chest.”

Mr Kelleher went on to say that Salt was subsequently taken to Withybush Hospital before being conveyed to Haverfordwest police station.

“He'd already given a reading of 64 and tried to provide a second sample, but the longest he was able to blow was eight seconds because of his chest pain. It wasn’t a deliberate act on his behalf.”

Nicholas Salt pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to provide a breath specimen for analysis and of driving his car without due care and attention.

Sentence was imposed by presiding magistrate Dr Iain Steele-Roberston.

MORE NEWS

“Having an airbag go off on your chest and a considerable collision in your car would have caused you considerable pain,” he said.

“However you blew positive at the roadside and the reading was high. There is no doubt in the court’s mind that a significant amount of alcohol was involved in this incident.”

Nicholas Salt was disqualified from driving for a total of 17 months.

He must also carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and must pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

