A PEMBROKESHIRE couple raised more than £100,000 for a local hospice foundation with their Christmas lights.

Tyron and Sarah Williams of Hook provided a stunning Christmas display at their house throughout December to raise money for a local cause.

The couple spent months planning, decorating and programming more than 9,900 LED lights to create the display – which people travelled from across Pembrokeshire to visit.

The couple were raising money for the Paul Sartori Foundation and raised £1,144.

They chose the foundation after hearing about the vital hospice at home services offered across Pembrokeshire.

Mr Williams said: “It is a pleasure to be able to do something I thoroughly enjoy, whilst raising much needed funds for a local charity. I have heard a lot about the crucial services provided by the Paul Sartori Foundation, and they are indispensable within our county.”

MORE NEWS:

Sarah Hunter, Paul Sartori registered nurse, said: “It was a real pleasure to meet Tyron and hear about how he created the amazing Christmas light display.

“Paul Sartori are incredibly grateful, as ever, for the generous and ongoing support from the local community, allowing us to keep providing end-of-life care to Pembrokeshire people at home.

"It is always an honour when people like Tyron choose to donate to the charity, recognising the work that we are doing and allowing us to keep doing it.”

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home provides home nursing care, equipment loans, complementary therapy, bereavement and counselling support, under 18’s anticipatory grief and bereavement support, physiotherapy and advance care and planning among a number of other services to Pembrokeshire residents in the final stages of a life-limiting illness.

The services are provided at no cost to the public and are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

This is the second time that the couple have raised money through a Christmas display, with 2021’s supporting PATCH (Pembrokeshire Action to Combat Hardship). They aim to support a different local charity each year.

Further information on Paul Sartori Foundation and its services can be obtained by visiting the website www.paulsartori.org, or by phoning 01437 763223.

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.