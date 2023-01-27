BUSINESSES across Pembrokeshire are being reminded that they have just over two months left to apply for rate relief.

Pembrokeshire County Council is reminding the county’s businesses in the retail, leisure and hospitality sectors to apply for the relief before the March 31 closing date.

The rates relief scheme was introduced by the Welsh Government for the 2022-23 year which will help businesses such as shops, pubs, restaurants, gyms, performance venues and hotels with their rates.

Eligible businesses that apply will be given a reduction to their rates bill based on occupation between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023.

MORE NEWS:

The discount will be for 50 per cent on non-domestic rates bills.

There will be a cap on the total amount of relief available which sits at £110,000. This amount is the same for all businesses that are eligible across Wales, no matter the local authority area.

For more information and how to apply, visit https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/business-rates/retail-leisure-and-hospitality-rates-relief-in-wales

The Welsh Government has announced further rate relief for 2023-24 and details will be published in due course.

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.