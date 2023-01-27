West Wales recently had its very own ‘energy fortnight’ in the Welsh Parliament, focussing on its ability to spearhead the UK’s energy security.

Following two weeks of debates, receptions, and speeches, Senedd Member for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire Sam Kurtz welcomed over 120 stakeholders to the Senedd to celebrate and promote The Haven Waterway Future Energy Cluster.

The Welsh Conservatives also hosted a debate on offshore renewables, which saw Senedd Member for Preseli Pembrokeshire Paul Davies MS and Samuel Kurtz MS champion West Wales’ floating offshore wind capacity.

Both Senedd Members advocated for South-West Wales’ Celtic Freeport bid, which, if successful, could bring £5.5 billion in new investment, 16,000 new high-quality green jobs and £1.4billion in port infrastructure and facilities, to our doorstep.

The energy fortnight was eventually closed with Paul Davies MS inviting representatives from the floating offshore wind industry to the Senedd, as part of an evening promoting Pembrokeshire's vast potential in producing green and clean renewable energy with the Celtic Sea Developer Alliance.

Samuel Kurtz MS, the Senedd Member for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire (Image: Newsquest)

“Our significant corner of Wales has so much potential; the last fortnight has been the perfect example of that,” Mr Kurtz said.

“With floating offshore wind, blue and green hydrogen creation, and the development of wave and tidal technologies, Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire are quickly becoming a critical asset in the UK obtaining energy security.

“With cheaper, cleaner and greener energy being created on and off our coastline, coupled with the potential Celtic Freeport, we can bring billions of pounds in investment and thousands of jobs to our communities. This is transformational for the communities I am proud to represent, and I will continue to bang the drum for this area.”

Preseli Pembrokeshire Senedd Member Paul Davies added: “I’ve been proud to work with industry and stakeholders to push for a Celtic Freeport, which will help accelerate new green industries such as floating offshore wind, as well as have huge economic benefits for west Wales.

“I’ve long said that Pembrokeshire is the energy capital of Wales and we must continue to do all that we can to support and nurture these sectors so that Pembrokeshire can be a global leader in these fields.”

