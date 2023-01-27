A PEMBROKESHIRE children’s charity has been given a funding boost of more than £8,000!

Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity received the funds totalling £8,013.53 from Haverfordwest's Vincent Davies Department Store.

The store’s employees voted for the charity to be their charity of the year for 2022 and throughout the year held various fundraising events including bake sales, quiz nights, collection boxes, decorate a Christmas tree, staff sales and Christmas jumper days as well as the popular charity singing penguin trio.

Vincent Davies Department Store staff and members of Sandy Bear charity at a cheque presentation. Picture: Vincent Davies Department Store (Image: Vincent Davies Department Store)

Sarah John, joint managing director at the store said: “We are immensely proud of all the Vincent Davies team, customers, suppliers and representatives of Sandy Bear, for their efforts, commitment and generosity, resulting in the amazing grand total raised.

“We cannot forget to thank our charity singing penguins, The Snow Drifters, as their donation box contributed a brilliant amount of £3,726.15 towards the grand total raised!”

The funding will be a massive boost to Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity to continue providing a service to Pembrokeshire children and young people up to the age of 18 who have suffered or are likely to suffer a bereavement.

Hannah Beer, the charity’s charity co-ordinator, said: “It has been such a pleasure to work with Vincent Davies Department Store throughout 2022 and our whole team would like to say a huge thank you for our charity of the year partnership.

“The staff and customers have worked so hard organising and taking part in so many fantastic events for us. The donation which we have received will be used on different projects and resources for the bereaved children and young people who we support.”

Vincent Davies Department Store will be supporting mental health organisation Get The Boys A Lift for 2023.

