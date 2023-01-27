A son who cared for his ailing mother died in a housefire caused by a faulty electrical device, an inquest heard on Thursday, January 26.

David Martin Gillingham had moved to Hundleton in 2015 after experiencing financial difficulties.

He cared for his elderly parents. In 2019 his father died and his mother Margaret’s health deteriorated after this.

The inquest heard that Mr Gillingham, 66, was known to drink excessively and had done for several years, but it was unknown if this was the case on the day in question.

He had three children but was no longer with their mother and had had less contact with them in later years.

On April 5 last year firefighters were called to a bungalow in Cricket Grove, Hundleton. The inquest heard that as they approached the property they could see smoke and flames from some distance away.

Neighbours had managed to get an elderly woman, Mrs Margret Gillingham, out of the bungalow, but David Gillingham was still inside.

Jason James Woodman, a fire investigation expert for Mid and West Wales Fire Service, said that the patio doors of the property were open as well as Mr Gillingham’s bedroom window and a window at the front of the property.

Mr Woodman said that there was ‘quite a gusty’ wind blowing that day, which had a contributary factor to the spread of the fire, as it was blown through the property due to the open doors and windows.

Smoke and flames could be seen coming out of the living room and bedroom windows when fire crews arrived. Firefighters donned breathing apparatus and used a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to move through the property and extinguish the fire.

The found Mr Gillingham in his bedroom but unfortunately he could not be saved. A post-mortem gave carbon monoxide intoxication as the cause of death.

Mr Woodman said he investigated the property along with scenes of crime officers and a forensic scientist.

He said that the cause of the fire was found in Mr Gillingham’s bedroom, where a four socket trailing extension lead was found melted to the carpet. The fact that there was little damage to the surrounding carpet suggested that this was the cause of the fire. There was an item plugged in that had been damaged beyond recognition.

Mr Woodman concluded that the extension lead, or the item plugged into it had been the origin of the fire.

Assistant coroner for Pembrokeshire, Gareth Lewis, concluded: "Mr Gillingham died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning following a house fire which appeared to have started in the bedroom caused by a faulty extension lead or faulty item plugged into the extension lead."

He recorded a finding of accidental death.

